Reiterating Iran’s opposition to any change in regional boundaries, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed Tehran’s readiness to mediate in the disputes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The top Iranian diplomat held talks with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties and the Caucasus region.

The Iranian foreign minister reviewed the latest process of developments in bilateral relations in different fields and described mutual visits and agreements between the two countries over the past year as positive and progressive, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Pointing to the reports and evidence on changes in the Caucasus region, Amirabdollahian reiterated the clear stance of Iran in open and decisive opposition to any change to the geopolitical map and borders of the region.

He added that Iran is ready to hold consultations with the officials of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Republic of Armenia to help them to resolve their differences in a peaceful manner.

For his part, the Azeri foreign minister reiterated the existing issues in bilateral relations and underlined the significance of mutual consultations and cooperation.

He also rejected the claims on geopolitical change in the region and noted that his country seeks to resolve its territorial and border disputes with Armenia through regional cooperation.

