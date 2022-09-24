Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in separate meetings with his Dutch and Austrian counterparts held talks on the status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Amirabdollahian Dutch and Austrian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly meeting in the US city of New York.

During his meeting with the Dutch foreign minister, Amirabdollahian discussed the role of the European Union countries in the JCPOA.

During his meeting with the Austrian foreign minister, the Iranian foreign minister also discussed the JCPOA and bilateral relations.

