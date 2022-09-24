Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco França discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

The Iranian foreign minister who had accompanied President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to New York to attend the 77th UN General Assembly is still in New York to hold talks with counterparts from different countries there.

