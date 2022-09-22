A lawmaker has said that given the will of the main parties to the agreement, the revival of the JCPOA will happen in the near future.

The lawmaker, Gholamreza Nouri, said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the nuclear deal will soon be revived.

Despite the problems that have been created and the shenanigans of the Zionist regime, I am optimistic about the revival of the JCPOA in the near future given the will that exist on both sides, he added.

Asked about the exact time of the JCPOA revival and whether it will be revived after the mid-term elections in the U.S., he noted that the sooner this happens it will be better, but I anticipate that it will happen by the end of autumn.

