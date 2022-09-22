Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Russian and Turkish counterparts Sergei Lavrov and Mevlüt Cavusoglu respectively held a joint meeting here on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The United Nations Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen was also present in the meeting with participation of the foreign ministers of the three countries which are guarantors of the Astana peace process.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments and political initiatives in Syria.

Iran’s Amirabdollahian said the Islamic Republic believes as before that the Syria crisis has no military solution.

He further stressed the importance of a halt to occupation of Syria and exit of foreign forces who are present in Syria illegally.

Full respect to Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty is necessary, Amirabdollahian noted.

Then, he underlined the need to remove sanctions which have negative impact on Syrian people’s lives and create obstacles to send humanitarian aid to that country.

The foreign ministers of the three countries stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s independence and territorial integrity.

