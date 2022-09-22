Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that Iran is ready to further strengthen relations with Yerevan.

The president made the remarks during separate phone conversations with Armenian president and prime minister to congratulate them on the country's National Day.

He said that in the framework of Iran’s foreign policy of reaching out to the neighboring countries, the country attaches special significance to promotion of ties with the countries in the Caucasus region.

He reiterated Iran’s support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the neighboring countries and said that continued negotiations with them on issues of mutual significance is of prime importance.

Iran's president noted that the Iranian and Armenian nations share mutual culture and history and stand by each other in the path to progress.

