An expert on international issues has said that as long as the negotiations get longer and the interruption continues, it will definitely increase the complexity of the JCPOA revival.

The sideline of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is preferred in the context, Morteza Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

It means that, in fact, the speeches given in the assembly hall include ceremonial issues but the consultations that happen on the sidelines of the General Assembly include important issues, he added.

He noted that the JCPOA is one of the important issues that is on the agenda of the three European countries, the U.S., and Iran, and they certainly will discuss this issue in their consultations on the sideline of the General assembly.

He also said that the positions of the European Union and the U.S. do not provide a clear perspective for these negotiations to break the deadlock.

As long as the negotiations get longer and the interruption continues, it will definitely increase the complexity of the JCPOA revival, he added.

