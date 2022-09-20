A non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council has said that delays in the nuclear negotiations and the arrival of the process of mid-term elections in the U.S. have a negative impact on the process of reviving the JCPOA.

The professor, Sina Azodi, said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that there is no bright horizon in assessing the current situation of reviving the Iran deal.

He further emphasized that delays in the nuclear negotiations and the arrival of the process of mid-term elections in the U.S. have a negative impact on the process of reviving the JCPOA because the issue of the Iran deal is very controversial in Congress.

So, this situation has been hardened for reviving the JCPOA, he added.

As long as this suspension continues, more opportunity will be given to the opponents of the JCPOA to consult in Congress and Washington against the deal, and it can be a big danger, he noted.

He emphasized that “I believe that the role of Russia in the process of reviving the JCPOA is entirely negative.”

Russia prefers Iran to always get engaged in tension in its relations with the West so that it can use Tehran as a pillar in its foreign policy, he noted.

