The United States on Monday put three Iranian cargo planes on its list of aircraft violating America’s export controls, accusing them of serving Russia.

The US Commerce Department said that the three Boeing 747s are operated by Mahan Air, Qeshm Fars Air, and Iran Air.

They have transported goods, including electronic items, to Russia, in apparent violations of US export controls on Moscow over the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The news agency reported the department as saying that with the three Iranian planes, there are now 183 aircraft on Washington’s list for apparent violations of US exports controls.

According to Reuters, the newly-targeted Iranian airlines have already been subject to a variety of restrictions by the US government.

In a recent interview with CBS TV Network, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi raised the question that why the US imposes new sanctions on Iran if it wants to reach an agreement over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear.

Raisi also said that the anti-Iran measures are very cruel and it is important for his country that the sanctions are lifted.

He said that the Biden administration claims that it is different from the Trump administration. “They have said it in their messages to us. But we haven't witnessed any changes in reality,” Raisi added.

