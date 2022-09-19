A lawmaker has said that Israel is plotting in the Caucasus region.

The lawmaker, Gholamreza Nouri, said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that, certainly, every change in the borders is not acceptable and Iran will not accept it and would react to it.

He referred to the recent tensions in Azerbaijan-Armenia borders and emphasized that keeping the international official border lines is very important for the countries of the region.

Asked about Iran’s involvement in this issue and how should Iran react, the lawmaker said that Iran’s diplomatic activity toward recent tensions is underway at high levels, wishing that these tensions end as soon as possible.

He called on other countries that are active in the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia to be aware that Israel is plotting in this area.

All the parties involved in the dispute in this issue should pay attention that this calm part of the region shouldn't be dragged to tension, unrest, and more complex and dangerous conflicts, he said.

