A professor at Georgetown University has said that Israel’s provocative moves in the failure of reviving the JCPOA are the main culprit of the status quo.

The expert, Shirin Hunter, has said that the safeguards case is important for Iran because without closing the case, it can be used as leverage against Iran.

She made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Asked about the high possibility of failure to reach an agreement until after the congressional elections, the expert said that “I think the issue of congressional elections is a kind of excuse because after the elections they will say that after the presidential elections.”

The main issue is the tense relationship between Iran and the U.S. and Israel’s provocations, he said, adding that I believe that Israel’s act of provocation in the failure of reviving the JCPOA is the main culprit of the status quo.

And as you know, the issue of safeguards has been created on these accusations, he noted.

He emphasized that Iran shouldn’t rely on the European cold winter, because unfortunately do not exist necessary infrastructures for Iran’s gas exports to Europe.

Commenting on the role of Russia in the suspension of nuclear talks, he said that Russia opposes reviving the JCPOA one hundred percent.

Moscow doesn’t want the relations between Iran and the West to improve, and the economic situation of Iran will be better because these changes will lead to the reduction of Iran’s dependence on Russia, he added.

endNewsMessage1