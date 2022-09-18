Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will leave for New York on Monday to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly to advocate “fair international order through economic multilateralism.”

President Raisi will address the General Assembly and meet other heads of state and other international figures on the sidelines.

Having just made a visit to Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Raisi met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday and gave a report on his Uzbekistan visit and briefed the Supreme Leader on his upcoming UNGA trip.

