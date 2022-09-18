Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday hoped for President Ebrahim Raisi's success on his forthcoming visit to New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Supreme Leader also expressed content over the report given by President Raisi on his recent visit to Uzbekistan for the 2022 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

When the president ended his visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he met with Ayatollah Kahemeni and presented a report on the meetings and agreements.

Then, President Raisi elaborated on his plans for the New York visit to attend the 77th UNGA meeting.

President Raisi left for Samarkand on Wednesday (September 14) at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart to participate in the 2022 SCO Summit.

The visit brought 17 agreements on cooperation signed by Iranian and Uzbek officials.

Also on September 15, a document on formalities or commitments letting Iran be a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed during a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming.

