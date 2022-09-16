Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed the Islamabad-Tehran relationship as important, noting that the Islamic Republic sets no boundaries for the expansion of ties with Pakistan.

On the second day of his stay in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 22nd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Iranian president described relations between Iran and Pakistan as significant.

President Raisi also expressed condolences on the fatal flooding in Pakistan, wishing for patience and health for victims and families of the incident.

The Pakistani premier, for his part, noted that the recent floods in his country happened because of climate change, calling for the Islamic Republic's support for standing against the main elements who are behind the greenhouse gas emissions.

In the meeting, the two sides welcomed cooperation in respect of the energy sector, emphasizing the necessity for following up efforts to remove obstacles in the way of mutual collaboration.

The two heads of state also agreed upon forming a committee of relevant officials of both countries to pursue the implementation of such joint projects.

