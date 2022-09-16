Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a meeting held in Uzbekistan on Thursday with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming expressed Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with the Organization and its member states in various fields.

The meeting was held on the second day of President Raisi’s visit to Uzbekistan to attend the SCO Summit slated for September 15-16.

Elaborating on the process of Iran’s membership in the SCO, the president introduced the Islamic Republic’s great capacities in transit, economic, technological, and political areas.

For his part, the secretary general referred to his meeting held on Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during which the two signed documents on Iran’s accession to the SCO, a document which has forty parts according to Ming.

Through these measures, Iran will take part in the next year’s SCO summit as a permanent member, not an observer, Ming underlined.

Iran is an effective country that can play a leading role in bringing security to both world and region, the SCO secretary general noted, adding that the Islamic Republic due to its historical commonalities with the regional states enjoys good trade and political ties with the SCO members.

Iran is not unknown to the SCO member countries, Ming stresses.

President Raisi left for Samarkand on Wednesday (September 14) at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart to participate in the 2022 SCO Summit.

endNewsMessage1