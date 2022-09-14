Iranian President's Chief of Staff Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili announced Wednesday that President Ebrahim Raisi has a plan to visit New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In Uzbekistan, President Raisi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and meet with his Uzbek counterpart and other heads of state, Esmaeili told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran this morning.

The SCO summit 2022 is slated for September 15-16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The official also said that 18 agreements on cooperation are to be inked by Tehran and Tashkent and Iranian ministers will meet their counterparts and attend joint commission meetings in Uzbekistan.

Foreign ministers of Iran and other SCO member states will sign the main document for Iran's permanent membership in the SCO, Esmaeili underlined, describing it as a good success for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The President's chief of staff also said that Raisi intended to travel to New York to attend the UNGA, but the details would be disclosed after his Uzbekistan visit, Esmaeili said when asked about Raisi's visa.

The SCO has currently eight permanent members, including China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and Iran is going to be the ninth. Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia have observer status in the organization.

