Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Jagarian in his farewell meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian thanked MFA’s support for his work in recent years and referring to the recent Armenia–Azerbaijan border crisis, emphasized a political settlement of disputes.

Iranian Foreign Minister in the meeting with the Russian envoy thanked him for his efforts during his mission in Tehran and emphasized the role of ambassadors in expanding bilateral ties between countries.

Amirabdollahian in the meeting called for the finalization of the Iran-Russia long-term cooperation agreement, and referring to the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis, he emphasized political settlement of disputes.

He also emphasized restoring peace in the region, stating that any region's geopolitical change is a red line and unacceptable.

Jagarian for his part in the meeting emphasized the determination of his country to promote bilateral cooperation.

Recently, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali announced on his Twitter account that Russia has appointed a new envoy to Iran to replace Dzhagaryan, one of the longest-serving Russian diplomats in Iran.

