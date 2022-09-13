Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Tuesday called for a peaceful solution to the disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Nasser Kanaani expressed concern about the escalation and border conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia and urged the two sides to practice restraint and solve disputes peacefully and based on international law.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept any changes in Armenia-Azerbaijan Republic borders, Kanaani reiterated.

Iran is carefully watching the situation, he said, emphasizing the necessity of observing the territorial integrity of the two countries.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to provide assistance to resolve the disputes between the two neighboring countries.

