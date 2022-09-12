Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday that the three European countries’ joint statement on the situation of the talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal was based on an incorrect, unmeasured stance and was issued at an improper time.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Nasser Kanaani said that Iran spared no effort to act innovatively and constructively and clear the path for a deal, noting that other participants were also expected to act constructively.

Kanaani said that the UK, France, and Germany have raised an issue in their joint statement which was solved in 2015 when the nuclear deal was signed.

The conclusion in 2015 and the consecutive reports issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran’s nuclear activity was peaceful, the spokesman noted.

Iran was and is as much supportive of nuclear disarmament as it is committed to non-proliferation and calls for non-discriminatory and unbiased implementation of the safeguards by the IAEA, Kanaani noted.

He underscored the necessity of IAEA’s fulfilling its obligations in a professional manner regardless of the pressures exerted by third parties, especially in relation to the unfounded allegations made by a non-committed and non-member of the safeguards community, referring to the Zionist regime’s accusations against Iran.

The spokesman castigated the three European states for being influenced by the pressures imposed by the Zionist regime, advising them to take a constructive approach to the Vienna talks.

endNewsMessage1