The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has expressed that the Islamic Republic has always been a supporter of the Yemeni people’s will and determination.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting held on Sunday in Tehran with the spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah movement Mohamed Abdulsalam who is also the head of negotiating delegation of Yemen’s National Salvation Government.

Referring to deep and historical relations between the two nations of Iran and Yemen, the foreign minister expressed Iran’s support for the start and extension of the truce in Yemen.

Amirabdollahian described the ceasefire as an introduction to the establishment of sustainable peace.

Further, he expressed hope that humanitarian aid would be extended to Yemen after the complete end of the siege there.

For his part, the Yemeni spokesman appreciated the Islamic Republic for its support for the Yemeni people.

Abdulsalam also informed Amirabdollahian of the latest developments in Yemen.

As he underlined, humanitarian aid has to be provided for the Yemeni people, which is essential for any fair peace.

endNewsMessage1