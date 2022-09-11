Iranian Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Saturday that the enemies are seeking to drive the war in Yemen into an economic war.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement.

The Iranian speaker said that what will help the Yemeni people overcome the difficulties is strengthening the spirit of courage, patience and resistance.

Reiterating Iran's support for Yemen’s independence and the Yemeni-Yemeni talks, Qalibaf said that this support is a religious and humanitarian duty.

He said that the Zionist regime, the United States and Saudi Arabia believed that they could bring the Yemeni people to their knees in three months, but they failed to realize that the spirit of the Yemeni people is the same as that of the Iranian people during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

