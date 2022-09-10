The spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the United States' frequent sanctioning of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence.

A new label attached by the US on Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and also its previous sanctions imposed illegally on the Ministry will not be able to prevent the officials from providing security for the Iranian people, Nasser Kanaani noted.

The US immediate support for Albania’s baseless accusation against Iran and Washington’s prompt action to repeat sanctions relying on the undocumented accusation against the Ministry of Intelligence indicate clearly that the constructor of the scenario is not the Albanian government but the American administration, the spokesman said.

Tirana is the victim of Washington’s previously-constructed scenario against Tehran, he underlined.

It is years that the US has imposed the hosting of a marked terrorist cult on the Albanian nation and government, extended all-out support for the group, and trained the group in the cyber area, said the spokesman, adding that such a criminal body is still one of the US tools for operating terrorist actions and mounting cyberattacks and psychological war against the Iranian nation and government.

That Albany hosts such a terrorist cult and that the US supports the group who have the blood of over 17,000 Iranian officials and people on their hands are clear examples of the organized support for terrorists to take action against the Iranian nation and government, the spokesman stressed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capacities within the framework of international rights to fulfill its nation’s rights and defend itself against sinister plots.

