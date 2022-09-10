Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in phone talks with Iran’s ambassador in Baghdad and head councils in Basra, Karbala, and Najaf reviewed the latest status of Iranian pilgrims of Imam Hossein (AS), emphasizing the need for using all capacities to facilitate their pilgrimage.

Amirabdollahian in those phone talks said that in addition to the diplomats at the representative offices of the Islamic Republic of Iran, 45 colleagues in the Foreign Ministry have also volunteered to be at the service of the Iranian citizens, in collaboration with the embassy and consular offices.

The foreign minister also sincerely appreciated the Iraqi government, people, and other sectors in that country for their assistance and hosting the Iranian pilgrims.

