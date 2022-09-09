An expert has called on Iran to prepare a response to a recent report by the UN nuclear watchdog, noting that the nuclear talks have entered a new stage.

Commenting on the latest report of the IAEA on Iran’s nuclear activity, Sasan Karimi, a postdoc fellow in regional studies at the University of Tehran, said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the nuclear talks have entered a new stage and the next important stage is the mid-term elections in the U.S.

Underlining that the U.S. internal affairs are none of our business, he said that the Biden administration could refuse to continue the negotiations until after the Mid-term elections.

Referring to the IAEA's recent report on Iran, Karimi said such a report cannot have a lasting impact on the negotiations and its impact depends on our steps.

The expert called on Iran to adopt a legitimate and professional stance toward the IAEA. “The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran should devise a response by equipping itself with technical, legal, and political tools,” Karimi said.

