The visiting Interior Minister of Iran Ahmad Vahidi and his accompanying delegation met and conferred with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Arabeen rituals.

During the meeting, the Iranian minister and the Iraqi prime minister reviewed the current status of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries and voiced support for their expansion to secure both nations’ interests.

The Iraqi side’s double-efforts aimed at facilitating the easy transportation, housing, and other affairs of the Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims were reviewed in detail at the meeting.

Interior Minister Vahidi conveyed the warm regards of President Ebrahim Raisi for Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi and emphasized the importance of comprehensive expansion of Tehran-Baghdad relations and cooperation.

The Iraqi prime minister, for his part, elaborated on the efforts made by the Prime Minister’s Office for controlling the ongoing political crisis by holding national dialogue, until a sustainable solution aimed at ensuring Iraq’s security and stability will be found.

Iran Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Iraq on Thursday morning for negotiations with top Iraqi officials, including his counterpart.

Reviewing the status of the Arabaeen pilgrims and harmonizing the Iranian officials’ efforts with the Iraqi officials for greater harmony in the presentation of services to the pilgrims are among the reasons for Vahidi’s ongoing visit to Iraq.

