A former Iranian member of parliament has said that Iran shouldn’t accept JCPOA as a one-way street.

The former head of the foreign relations and national security commission in the parliament of Iran, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, has said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the signing of the JCPOA is an effort to defend the rights of the Iranian people to get the sanctions lifted and the oppression of the U.S. against Iran removed.

He emphasized that we should do something to the U.S. so that it will not repeat the past game and not pull back from the JCPOA.

He also said that “we shouldn’t accept JCPOA as a one-way street. We agreed not to build a nuclear bomb, to set limits for ourselves, and in return for these limits, the sanctions imposed against Iran would be lifted. If it is supposed that the other side wants to lift the sanctions in broken form, it is natural for us to continue our way with this existing strength.”

The West should know that Iran despite complying with its commitments has the ability to make a nuclear bomb but it doesn’t believe in doing so, he added.

Building a nuclear bomb isn’t Iran’s strategy but the U.S. and the West shouldn’t abuse this strategy of Iran and push countries toward becoming another North Korea, he explained.

From my point of view, the ball is in the court of the U.S. and they should accept that the U.S. must return to the point in the JCPOA that they withdrew from it, he said, adding that they should accept their commitment, and lift the sanctions against Iran.

