Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Iran’s political decisions have a defining role in the United States elections and the fate of the White House is influenced by Imam Khomeini Hussainia, where the Supreme Leader holds public meetings and delivers speeches.

Speaking at a Basiji professors' gathering in Mashhad on Tuesday, Major General Hossein Salaami said that the US cannot go ahead with every plan it has for the region, as its plans are doomed to fail.

Iran has the top rank in many technologies in a way that even some great powers are purchasing Iranian arms and offering cooperation, General Salaami said, adding that Iran has exceeded great powers in air defense.

Building modern systems has been as easy as manufacturing bicycles for us today, the commander said, adding that Iran won’t be happy if the sanctions are lifted and won’t be upset if they’re kept because Iran is independent.

He said that the current war in the world is the war of thought and the military, intelligence, and security war is the outer surface of the force moving in the depth of the thought of nations and governments.

The IRGC commander praised Iran-made weapons with 100 percent precision in hitting fixed and mobile targets and drones targeting any spot using AI.

