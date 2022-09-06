A member of the foreign policy and national security committee at the Iranian parliament has said that the final agreement on reviving the JCPOA has been done and it will be implemented in the announcement framework.

A member of parliament, Shahriyar Heydari, said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the JCPOA is an important issue to Iran and other participants to the deal.

We shouldn’t ignore Israel, some Arab countries, and also some institutions of power in the U.S. that have the most impact on the decision to the JCPOA and because of that this issue has dragged on until today, he noted.

It is important to Iran that the sanctions are lifted, he said, adding that we expect that more time will not be wasted in the nuclear talks and what was essential has been done and the final agreement has been done and it will be implemented in the announcement framework.

endNewsMessage1