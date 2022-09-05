Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous and Iran's Vice President and Head of the Public Administration and Recruitment Organization, Meisam Latifi reviewed ways to improve cooperation in the administrative field and benefit from the expertise of the two countries in the field of administrative development.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Latifi in the meeting, stressed the deep relations between the two countries and the common will to strengthen the cooperation in the administrative field and take advantage of the energies and human capacities available in both sides.

He reiterated his country’s firm stance in support of Syria, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Iran, and Syrian officials emphasize strengthening cooperation

Syrian Prime Minister said that Damascus attaches great importance to the administrative reform project launched and sponsored by President Bashar al-Assad, and seeks to benefit from the experiences of friendly countries in this field.

“We have taken all necessary measures to complete the implementation of the project at all levels and fields, and overcome the difficulties it faces in developing the public sector, increasing its productivity, and equipping it with specialized human resources,” said Arnous.

