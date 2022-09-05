An expert on international relations has said that Iran announcing that it is ready to attend the Vienna talks at the ministerial level is a signal to show to the other side that the “political decision” to sign the deal has been made in Tehran.

Asked about his assessment of the latest developments on the JCPOA, Reza Nasri said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that the fact is that Iran and the West have reached a deal on general issues.

The disagreements that seemed unresolved have been solved and both sides passed the political obstacles to a great extent, he added.

That Iran has announced that it is ready to attend the Vienna talks at the ministerial level is a signal to show to the other side that the “political decision” to sign the deal has been made in Tehran and there isn’t any obstacle in this regard, the expert noted.

He also emphasized that the postponement of the agreement until after the congressional elections will make the situation more difficult for both sides.

