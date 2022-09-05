Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has said that Iranian scholars have used the latest scientific achievements in naval equipment.

The Navy commander made the remarks on Sunday evening at a ceremony of deployment of the newly improved military equipment by the Army.

The vessels joining the Navy fleet today are more capable than before, Irani noted.

About the Ghadir-class submarine commissioned by the Army, the commander said it is an effective submarine in the region.

Today, the Army is equipped with new drones with more capabilities, he said.

On September 4, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said at a ceremony in Tehran that the Iranian Air Force and Navy are protecting the country’s interests round the clock.

