Iranian Foreign Minister's senior advisor in political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji in a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg on Sunday reviewed the latest developments and strategies for solving the issue and reaching a long-lasting solution.

Discussing the latest developments in the Yemen crisis, the two sides reviewed obstacles and solutions ahead in the path of achieving lasting peace in the country.

Noting the need to implement the commitments outlined in the ceasefire agreement by the coalition, Khaji called for the rapid removal of obstacles to the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people, particularly the lifting of the country's economic blockade.

Grundberg, for his part, outlined the steps taken by the United Nations to advance peace talks in Yemen, stressing the need for continued political dialogue aimed at building more confidence between the parties.

Describing the extension of the ceasefire as the best option available for achieving peace goals, he invited the parties to be more flexible on this issue.

