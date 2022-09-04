The new ambassador of Iran to the United Nations was given advice by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian about the Islamic Republic’s views on international cooperation and partnership in various arenas.

Iran’s new ambassador and permanent representative to the UN headquarters Saeed Iravani met with Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian before leaving for New York to take up his post.

Iravani gave Amirabdollahian a report on his plans during his tenure as the head of the Iranian diplomatic mission at international levels.

Amirabdollahian also outlined the Islamic Republic’s views about cooperation with other countries and active presence in the international arenas and also gave the Iranian diplomat the necessary instructions.

Iravani used to serve as the Supreme National Security Council’s deputy for foreign policy and international affairs, secretary of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations , the head of the Iranian Diplomatic Mission (Embassy) in Iraq and also a diplomat at the Foreign Ministry.

endNewsMessage1