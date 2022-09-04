A researcher at the German Science and Politics Foundation has said that Russia is in a situation that considers the revival or failure of the JCPOA to be equally beneficial or harmful to it.

The West entering the winter will lead to more flexibility in the nuclear talks which is a risky approach for Iran, Hamid Reza Azizi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Today, Russia is in a situation that considers the revival or failure of the JCPOA to be equally beneficial or harmful for it, he said.

It means that if the deal is revived, Russia can benefit from its economic benefits and if it is not revived it hasn’t led to a competitor entering the energy markets, the expert added.

Saudi Arabia is studying various options toward Iran, including normalizing relations or controlling the tension with Iran, he said, adding that Saudi Arabia is waiting for the result of nuclear talks to see whether Iran’s hand in the diplomatic game will be stronger or weaker.

endNewsMessage1