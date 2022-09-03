Possessing modern technologies is a source of power for any country, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said, adding that enemies don’t tolerate Iran’s enjoyment of those technologies.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is uncompromising and will not trade independence, glory, and the country’s interests for anything, Mohammad Eslami said in Kashan on Friday.

Eslami said that Europeans’ immediate goal of imposing sanctions against Iran is to drive it to submission.

The nuclear chief added, not only have the sanctions not led Iran to surrender, but they have turned into a source of power for Iran.

He noted that biotechnology, information and communications, and nuclear and aerospace technologies are considered drivers of power today.

Every country which possesses emerging technologies is powerful, Eslami said, adding that Iran possesses these technologies today despite all disturbances and acts of sabotage by the enemies.

The Iranian official underlined that Europeans have acknowledged that Iran has internalized nuclear science and this cannot be bombed or ruined, opposing the Zionist regime’s argument that Iran’s nuclear capability should be destroyed through military action.

He also noted that the Global Arrogance had been seeking to disturb the Iranian public opinion by making threats, imposing sanctions, waging psychological warfare, and raising false accusations against Iran.

