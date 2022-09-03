Public Relations Office of the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that the assailant of an Iranian woman in Cyprus has been arrested, emphasizing that Iran embassy pursued the inhumane act and asked the Cypriot government to act accordingly.

The Foreign Ministry following the release of a video clip showing an Iranian woman being beaten up by her apartment owner in Cyprus, issued a statement.

"The consulate of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Cyprus visited the attacked Iranian woman in the hospital, and pursued the process of her medical treatment. Also the embassy pursued the inhumane treatment of the Iranian citizen and asked the Cypriot government to act accordingly," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry reflected that the Cypriot officials have expressed sorrow over the inhumane act and their promise to pursue the matter, and on Thursday the news on the arrest of the assailant, who is a British citizen, was released.

