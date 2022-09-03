Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday night while referring to enemies' efforts to create a rift in the Muslim world stressed the necessity of unity of the Islamic currents and preventing any interference.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks addressing the7th Summit of General Assembly of AhlulBayt World Assembly.

He called for creating a global consensus against violence, focusing on the discourse of Islamic peace and justice, and exposing the fake and conflicting aspects of Western human rights as an undeniable necessity.

Iran’s Foreign Minister called the approach, discourse and performance of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dignity, independence and peace and emphasized on the continuation of the path of political independence and national honor.

Pointing to the opportunities and challenges of the Islamic world, Amirabdollahian explained the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the situation in Yemen, Syria, Bahrain, Libya, Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Ukraine, as well as the latest status of negotiations on the lifting of sanctions.

