An expert on international relations has said that he doesn’t know if in the current situation, Russia and Ukraine are ready to stop the war because of Iran’s mediation.

Hassan Beheshtipour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that it isn’t clear whether Iran’s mediation would end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Asked about the impact of Iran’s mediation between Russia and Ukraine, the expert said that for any agreement to be formed, both sides of the war must accept the mediator but I don’t know that in the current situation, Russia and Ukraine are ready to stop the war because of Iran’s mediation.

The situation shows a minimum opportunity in this regard but if this happens it will be a good one for Iran because every country that can help establish peace and security in the world it looks good internationally, he added.

