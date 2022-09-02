Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a message congratulated Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on the Independence Day of the country.

On the eve of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations of the two countries, I hope to see expansion of the friendly relations between the two nations and cooperation in different economic, political, and cultural fields, President Raisi said in his message.

The National Day of Vietnam is observed on 2 September, commemorating President Hồ Chí Minh reading the declarations of independence of Vietnam at Ba Đình Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945.

