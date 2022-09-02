Foreign Minister of Pakistan in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday thanked Iran for extending relief assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a tweet said thank you FM Amirabdolahian for call and relief assistance by Iran on floods in Pakistan.

He briefed the Iranian FM on extensive damages due to torrential monsoon weather.

“Looked forward to working with int’l community for the success of UN Flash Appeal,” said the Pakistani FM in tweet.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that both the FMs during the call also discussed issues of bilateral interests.

Pakistan foreign ministry in a statement said during the call, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared that Pakistan had been battling one of the most severe cycles of torrential monsoon weather, which had resulted in loss of lives, livelihood and extensive damage to infrastructure. As a result, the delivery of assistance and relocation of affectees was severely limited.

“Highlighting the Government’s efforts, the Foreign Minister informed that in addition to financial support, food packs, shelter items, including tents, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) supplies were also being provided,” it said.

“Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amirabdollahian conveyed condolences on the loss of lives and material damage due to the floods and assured to assist in provision of relief,” said the statement.

It said in the bilateral context, the Foreign Minister stated that the recently concluded session of Joint Economic Commission had helped further strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors.

Recalling his visit to Tehran in June 2022, the Foreign Minister reiterated invitation to Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian to visit Pakistan.

Following the devastating flood in different parts of Pakistan and the recent contact between the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and h the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the first shipment of humanitarian aid relief items from Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic from Iran arrived at Rimdan-Gabd Pakistan-Iran border on Wednesday.

The relief supplies include 1000 tents, 4000 blankets and 2000 mosquito nets.

Torrential rains in different parts of Pakistan, especially Balochistan and Sindh, have killed at least 1,193 people and destroyed thousands of residential units in recent weeks.

Reports say that more than 33 million people have been affected by floods and other natural disasters caused by unprecedented rainfall.

The Secretary General of the United Nations is going to visit Pakistan next week to review the situation of the flood victims.

