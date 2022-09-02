Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that his colleagues at the Foreign Ministry are examining the proposed text and preparing a response with due care and speed.

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan where the two sides discussed issues of bilateral importance and the latest developments surrounding the Vienna talks over the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has demonstrated its goodwill and seriousness for reaching a strong and sustainable deal, Amirabdollahian noted.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that developing more enhanced relations with the neighboring countries is top on the agenda of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration.

The Emirati minister, for his part, underlined the significance of relations between the UAE and Iran, and voiced his country’s readiness to further expand economic and trade cooperation with Iran.

