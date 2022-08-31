An expert on regional issues has said that Iran expects Riyadh to be committed to its obligations toward Iran.

Hassan Hani Zadeh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that it is possible that after the end of the crises in Iraq, the Iran-Saudi talks will resume.

Asked about the impact of the recent Iraqi crises on the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the expert stated that Mustafa Al-Kadhimi intended to name these talks as a victory and achievement for his government.

It is expected that after the end of recent crises and conflict in Iraq, the Saudi-Iran talks will resume, he said.

He further pointed to Riyadh's commitments toward Iran, saying that Saudi Arabia has vowed to avoid controversial issues between Shia and Sunni and to not permit Saudi Arabia to turn into a place of conspiracy against Iran.

The expert underlined that these are parts of Saudi Arabia's moral obligations that Iran has expected Riyadh to be committed to them.

The Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, recently said that the resumption of relations with Saudi Arabia depends on Riyadh's adherence to its obligations.

