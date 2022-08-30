Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday highlighted the existence of various capacities for expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Kula Lumpur.

President Raisi made the remarks during his telephone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Expressing satisfaction over good ties between the two countries, the president hoped that the two sides would witness development of relations in light of interactions and efforts.

Malaysia has a good position in the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy, the president noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raisi congratulated the Malaysian premier on Independence Day (August 31).

Malaysian prime minister, too, described the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the most important and effective countries which have always supported the Islamic Ummah.

Sabri Yaakob also said Iran is one of Malaysia’s important trade partners in Asia.

He expressed happiness over the eye-catching growth in the Kuala Lumpur-Tehran trade exchange last year.

Condemning unfair sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Malaysian premier said the present political determination guarantees further development of bilateral ties in various fields.

