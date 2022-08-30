President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that restoring and strengthening of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia benefits the security of the region.

The Iranian president was speaking at a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran.

Raisi referred to Iraq’s mediation efforts that have led to five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying that those efforts have been useful.

He also said that Iraq’s initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation free from foreign interference have been effective.

The top Iraqi diplomat, on his part, thanked Iran for its continuous support to protect security and stability in his country and backing the political process to form a new government there.

He also said that Iraq will continue its mediation efforts to help restore relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

The two sides severed ties in 2016 following Riyadh’s execution of Saudi cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

