Deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy said that the government’s approach is an expansion and diversify economic relations with Iran's aligned countries across the world.

Mehdi Safari said on Sunday that The First Joint Iran-Bolivia Economic Commission will be held soon, in line with the policy of broadening economic cooperation with the Latin American countries.

Focusing on the latest status of Iran’s cooperation with Bolivia, he said, “The 13th government’s foreign policy is based on the balanced foreign policy doctrine, with a dynamic and smart diplomacy in the framework of that doctrine, and the government’s approach towards the expansion and diversifying International interactions with aligned countries with Iran around the world.”

The deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy added that The First Joint Iran-Bolivia Economic Commission will be hosted by Bolivia, aimed at drafting the roadmap for cooperation between the two countries organizations during the course of the next year.

Safari reiterated that the occurrence of a spectrum of events, including cooperation in economic, customs, visa, scientific, academic, technological, engineering, and transportations, which were agreed by the delegations of the two countries, and signed in the final document between the concerned officials of the two countries, needs to be surveyed in a more detailed and technical manner in that commission.

Safari said that in the course of last year 15 joint economic commissions with different countries had been convened, adding that cooperation with friendly countries is a priority in Iran’s foreign economic diplomacy.

endNewsMessage1