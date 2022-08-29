Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said in a meeting with his Bolivian counterpart that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share the experiences of its 4 decades of resistance with the independent countries.

Bagheri Kani in his Sunday evening meeting with Bolivian Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani on the sidelines of the 4th Political Consultative Iran-Bolivia Meeting exchanged views with him on the most important bilateral, regional and international developments.

The deputy foreign minister referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s invaluable experience in confrontation with foreign pressure, reiterating that Iran is ready to share its over four decades of experiences coupled with advancement with the independent countries.

Bagheri Kani referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s role in ridding the regional countries from the ominous plague of terrorism, arguing, “Today, residence has gone beyond the sphere of just one culture, and mere dialogue, and become a comprehensive, competent model for governance.”

Iran's deputy foreign minister stressed that the culture of resistance has in many regional countries turned into an important factor of national security, and in this framework we must confess that the territorial integrity of some countries in our region is indebted to the internalizing of the culture of resistance among every single resident of those countries.

The Bolivian deputy foreign minister, too, in the meeting reviewed the process of bilateral relations, and said that "our two countries both have successful experience in the field of international interactions, asking for broader bilateral economic cooperation".

Freddy Mamani said that the South-South cooperation, especially in the agricultural field, as well as the cultural, trade, and animal husbandry fields, are among the appropriate areas for further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

