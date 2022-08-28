A news agency affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Tehran will continue to scrutinize Washington’s response to the initiatives for the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting the sanctions by the end of the current week.

“The precise examination of the US' responses to Iran's modified pivots regarding the proposal of the European Union coordinator is still ongoing at expert levels, and this process will continue at least until the end of this week,” Nour News said in a post on its Twitter account on Sunday.

On August 24, Iran received the US’ response to Tehran’s proposals aimed at resolving the remaining issues in the talks on sanctions removal and revival of the JCPOA.

The US has responded via the EU’s coordinator of the Vienna negotiations Enrique Mora.

Four days of intense talks between representatives of Iran and the five remaining parties to JCPOA ended on August 8 with a modified text proposed by the EU on the table.

The talks came after a five-month hiatus as the US negotiators failed to overcome their indecisiveness.

Iran submitted its response to the EU draft proposal on August 15, a week after the latest round of talks wrapped up. After submitting its response, Tehran urged Washington to show "realism and flexibility" in order to reach an agreement.

However, it took almost ten days for the Biden administration to submit its response to Iran’s comments on the EU draft.

endNewsMessage1