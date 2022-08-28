The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Naser Kanaani said on Saturday that cooperation with Africa is among the main priorities of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.

Kanaani made the comment in an Instagram post.

He described Africa as the cradle of freedom-seeking nations, which is rich in natural and human resources.

The diplomat also said that Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic have always served as a source of hope for the African people to help them strengthen their self-confidence and remain steadfast in their fight against colonialism, arrogance, and injustice.

Kanaani went on to say that the Islamic Republic believes that its ties with African nations should be based on mutual respect and interest.

He added that the African nations deserve further development and welfare without foreign interference.

The spokesman referred to the latest trip of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to Africa, saying the visit is promising a jump in the constructive relations between Iran and the continent.

Amirabdollahian wrapped up his six-day African tour on Saturday that took him to Mali, Tanzania, and Zanzibar.

endNewsMessage1