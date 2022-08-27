An expert on the U.S. has said that Israel seeks to strengthen the AIPAC stance against Iran and shore up the position of U.S. Congress against the Biden administration and the current nuclear talks.

We are witnessing Israeli pressure on the White House and the U.S. government against Iran and the nuclear case, Ali Bigdeli said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

I believe that Israel seeks to strengthen the AIPAC stance against Iran and enhance the position of U.S. Congress against the Biden administration and the current nuclear talks, he said, adding that we should be aware Israel has created a new direct and indirect pressure against the U.S. and Congress.

The expert added that as a new scenario, what is on Tel Aviv’s agenda in the current situation is the role of the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.

His recent stances have shown that he is under the Israel lobby pressures, the expert said, adding that Grossi is placing mines in the nuclear talks on behalf of Israel.

Israel and the West’s new game against Tehran is to direct the nuclear case to the International Atomic Energy Agency, he noted.

