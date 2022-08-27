Vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the negotiating team has observed Iran's entire redlines, stood firm, and used all existing opportunities.

Mohammad Eslami who is visiting Bushehr on behalf of the cabinet in Government Week, said at the Friday night meeting of the Administrative Provincial Council, “The efforts made by the Iranian negotiation delegation must lead to the removal of the imposed sanctions on the pretext of our nuclear program, and this nuisance will be lifted off the Iranian nation’s heads.

He said that the agreement must lead to the opening of the normal path of Iran’s economic and business interactions with the world, and pursue its development plans free from that hindrance.

“If we will not take a long stride and not aim at great goals, relying on precise plans and strong will, the enemy will definitely proceed faster, and the stronger we will move towards advancement, their speed in moves against us will naturally decrease every day,” he said.

The IAEA head said that the economic war of the enemy against Iran actually began in the year 2017, and the Americans had planned to use all their means, ideas, and facilities at their disposal in a short while against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to Trump’s unilateral exit from the JCPOA and imposing of maximum sanctions against Iran, he said, “America intended to destroy the Islamic Republic before the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, but thanks to the Supreme Leader’s guidance, their entire plots faced defeat.

